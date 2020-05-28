Reviewing Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) & Zhongchao (NYSE:ZCMD)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -2.47% 12.53% 4.04% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chegg and Zhongchao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 3 9 1 2.85 Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chegg presently has a consensus target price of $54.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.72%. Given Chegg’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Chegg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chegg and Zhongchao’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $410.93 million 18.28 -$9.60 million $0.41 148.15 Zhongchao $14.88 million 2.30 N/A N/A N/A

Zhongchao has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chegg.

Summary

Chegg beats Zhongchao on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables automatically generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; and Chegg Math solver, which helps students to get math help through self-guided and individualized math solutions The company also offers Other Services, such as Test Prep, internships, college admission and scholarship services; rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials and textbook buyback services. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

