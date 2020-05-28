Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $0.97. Resolute Mining shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 5,676,969 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.04.

In other news, insider Mark Potts 27,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. Also, insider Yasmin Broughton 27,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

