Rent-A-Center (RCII) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII):

5/20/2020 – Rent-A-Center had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Rent-A-Center had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BidaskClub.

5/14/2020 – Rent-A-Center was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

5/8/2020 – Rent-A-Center had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Rent-A-Center had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Rent-A-Center was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Rent-A-Center was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2020 – Rent-A-Center was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2020 – Rent-A-Center had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

4/7/2020 – Rent-A-Center had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Rent-A-Center had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Rent-A-Center was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 8,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125,086 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 632,002 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 61.3% in the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 432,946 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 28.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 242,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 310,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

