ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReNeuron Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNUGF opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. ReNeuron Group has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNeuron Group (RNUGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.