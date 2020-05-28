Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: RLMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2020 – Relmada Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

5/15/2020 – Relmada Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/9/2020 – Relmada Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Relmada Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2020 – Relmada Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Relmada Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/29/2020 – Relmada Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Relmada Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS RLMD opened at $45.07 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,700,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,748,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,705,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,310,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 334,900 shares in the last quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

