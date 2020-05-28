Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.33. Red Rock Resources shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 692,967 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.53.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company worldwide. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese and iron ore, cobalt and copper, and gold deposits, as well as oil and gas properties. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

