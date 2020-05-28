Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fuel Tech (FTEK)

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/27/2020 – Fuel Tech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/25/2020 – Fuel Tech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Fuel Tech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/14/2020 – Fuel Tech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Fuel Tech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company's nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company's FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. "

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.67. Fuel Tech Inc has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fuel Tech stock. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Retirement Network owned about 0.23% of Fuel Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

