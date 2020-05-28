Ralph Lauren Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,941 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 852% compared to the average volume of 309 put options.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $123.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.72). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

