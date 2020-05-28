Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Down 5.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59, approximately 4,069,069 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,287,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($3.56). Qudian had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Qudian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qudian by 343.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 779,444 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Qudian by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Qudian by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 559,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 67,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Qudian by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,514,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 187,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $477.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

