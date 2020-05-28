Quanex Building Products (NX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NX. Benchmark began coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti cut their price objective on Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.