Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.67

Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.67 and last traded at $115.54, with a volume of 149378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $94,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,445.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,313 shares of company stock worth $19,751,612. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

