QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.95

QNB Corp (OTCMKTS:QNBC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and traded as high as $28.95. QNB shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.