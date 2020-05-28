Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $134.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

