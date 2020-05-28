PROS (PRO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PROS (NYSE: PRO) in the last few weeks:

5/22/2020 – PROS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2020 – PROS is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – PROS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – PROS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/6/2020 – PROS had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – PROS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – PROS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $40.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – PROS was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

5/6/2020 – PROS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – PROS was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2020 – PROS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

Shares of PRO opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 106.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PROS by 23.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PROS by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

