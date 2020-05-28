Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.81. Profire Energy shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 45,252 shares trading hands.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $36.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,487,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 124,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,279,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 150,620 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 70.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 794,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 114,124 shares during the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

