Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.36

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and traded as high as $15.58. Premier Investments shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 877,206 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 20.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$17.19.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Premier Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Premier Investments’s payout ratio is currently 95.95%.

In other Premier Investments news, insider Mark McInnes 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th.

About Premier Investments (ASX:PMV)

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. It operates through Retail and Investment segments. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

