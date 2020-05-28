Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Premier African Minerals shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 248,318,071 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $11.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.09.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile (LON:PREM)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

