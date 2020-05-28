Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $485.68

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $485.68 and traded as low as $395.00. Polar Capital shares last traded at $415.00, with a volume of 712,087 shares changing hands.

POLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital downgraded Polar Capital to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $416.02 million and a P/E ratio of 8.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 406.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 485.68.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Andrew Ross acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £104,750 ($137,792.69).

