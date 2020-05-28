PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $184.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $198.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HELE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.50.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.