PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 971 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,843,000 after purchasing an additional 156,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 111,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 146,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the period.

DSI stock opened at $115.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $128.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average is $113.66.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

