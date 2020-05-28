PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 46,136 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Five Below by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Five Below by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Five Below by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Five Below by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $104.66 on Thursday. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $137.96. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average is $103.64.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Five Below from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.