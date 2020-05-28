PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,748 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Brooks Automation worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $202,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $597,700 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKS. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.49. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

