PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

