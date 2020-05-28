PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,499 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

MRO opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 3.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.