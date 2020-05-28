PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Icon during the fourth quarter valued at $4,524,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Icon during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $164.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $178.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.17. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

