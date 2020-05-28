PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,689 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in HDFC Bank by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,589,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,500,000 after buying an additional 1,311,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,210,000 after buying an additional 1,133,585 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,598,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,664,000 after buying an additional 1,128,804 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in HDFC Bank by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,469,000 after buying an additional 1,043,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,039,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $40.82 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

