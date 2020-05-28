PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Chemours worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,875,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 2.42. Chemours Co has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

In other Chemours news, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Newman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,837.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $246,150. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. Cfra lowered their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

