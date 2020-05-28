PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Westrock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.