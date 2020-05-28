PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.