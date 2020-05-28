PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

