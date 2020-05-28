PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $3,795,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $14,945,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $139.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $201.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

