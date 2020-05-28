PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

CSL stock opened at $123.25 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

