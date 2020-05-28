PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 9.1% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $2,421,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,129.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE AB opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.43 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

