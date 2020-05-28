PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 647 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $39,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Western Digital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Western Digital by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 311,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 36,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $11,414,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cleveland Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

