PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,441,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RETA stock opened at $152.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.36% and a negative net margin of 1,542.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RETA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

