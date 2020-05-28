PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 13,381 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETG. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 415.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270,245 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 90,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 10.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ETG opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

