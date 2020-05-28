Piper Sandler Downgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Neutral

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of TCBI opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

