Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $94.19 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

