PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.05 Million

Brokerages predict that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will announce sales of $182.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.80 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $198.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $781.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.60 million to $793.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $835.96 million, with estimates ranging from $786.40 million to $872.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $792.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PGT Innovations by 82.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

