PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

PetroNeft Resources Plc (LON:PTR)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.70. PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 394,898 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.94.

PetroNeft Resources Company Profile (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroNeft Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroNeft Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.