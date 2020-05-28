PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Position Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.06% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PMT opened at $11.88 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan purchased 39,507 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 164,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,315. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.