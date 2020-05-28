Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) was up 10.6% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.39, approximately 25,530,935 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 9,409,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PENN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 27,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 228.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

