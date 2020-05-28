PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to post $81.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.34 million and the lowest is $75.39 million. PBF Logistics reported sales of $82.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year sales of $349.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.43 million to $356.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $363.39 million, with estimates ranging from $351.07 million to $376.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PBF Logistics.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 113.76%. The company had revenue of $93.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.82 million.

PBFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $10.07 on Thursday. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $621.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 185,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $806,791.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 318,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,425 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 46,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.