Patrick Kirscht Sells 6,066 Shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) insider Patrick Kirscht sold 6,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $52,410.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OPRT opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

OPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,385,000 after buying an additional 451,784 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at about $12,517,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 145,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 117.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 68,164 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.