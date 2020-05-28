Parity Group (LON:PTY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.30

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.30 and traded as low as $8.05. Parity Group shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 3,600 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

Parity Group Company Profile (LON:PTY)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

