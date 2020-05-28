Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.21 Million

Posted by on May 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report $45.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.30 million and the highest is $46.67 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,105.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $77.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.47 million to $83.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $145.86 million, with estimates ranging from $109.29 million to $168.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 528.28%. The company had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.85.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $45,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 6,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $29,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $154,510. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $189.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.52. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.