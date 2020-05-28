Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report $45.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.30 million and the highest is $46.67 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,105.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $77.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.47 million to $83.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $145.86 million, with estimates ranging from $109.29 million to $168.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 528.28%. The company had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.85.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $45,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 6,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $29,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $154,510. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $189.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.52. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

