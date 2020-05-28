Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $70.08 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares during the quarter. CNO Financial Group comprises 6.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 3.90% of CNO Financial Group worth $70,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

CNO opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

In other news, Director Ellyn L. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,709.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 11,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,747.82. Insiders have purchased 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

