Pagerduty (PD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th. Analysts expect Pagerduty to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $45.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pagerduty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pagerduty stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Pagerduty has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.06.

In other Pagerduty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $162,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $100,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 200,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,221 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

