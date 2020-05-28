Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.33. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 58,400 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 295.94% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. Analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.