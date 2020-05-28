Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFBS. ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,291.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

